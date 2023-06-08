Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading Up 3.6%

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 43,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 111,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Grid Metals Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.01.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

