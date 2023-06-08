GSK (LON:GSK) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.13) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.03) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.56).

GSK traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,374.80 ($17.09). 3,029,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,356. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,262.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.92) and a one year high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,447.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,437.54.

In related news, insider Iain Mackay acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, with a total value of £2,986 ($3,712.08). In other GSK news, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,493 ($18.56) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,712.08). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.39) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,522.87). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

