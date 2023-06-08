Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $2.44 Million Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,796 shares during the period. ESAB comprises 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of ESAB worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in ESAB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. 32,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,632. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.50 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESAB shares. CL King started coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

