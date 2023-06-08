Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.69 Million in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of RXO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

RXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on RXO in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE RXO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 191,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,890. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

