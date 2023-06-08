Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Progressive stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 357,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.25. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

