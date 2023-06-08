Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,333 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,468.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $328.72. The stock had a trading volume of 413,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

