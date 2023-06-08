Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 76,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Primo Water by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth $6,813,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRMW traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.16. 146,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

PRMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

