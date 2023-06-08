Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 19,598 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,598 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

BWXT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.46. 186,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,490. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

