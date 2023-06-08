Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 30,338 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,338 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 99.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,056 shares of company stock worth $5,500,146. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Rambus stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 350,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,134. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

