Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 67,083 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,083 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

American International Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

