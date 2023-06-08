Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 89,237 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,237 shares during the period. APi Group accounts for about 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of APi Group worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in APi Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in APi Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in APi Group by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,381,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APG traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 150,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,640. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

