Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,296 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,225. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.