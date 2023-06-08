Headinvest LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,290. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.14.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

