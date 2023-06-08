Headinvest LLC Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVO stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.66. 546,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,327. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

