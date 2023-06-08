Headinvest LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Waters comprises approximately 2.0% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 75.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT traded down $2.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.40. 227,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,903. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.60 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.16.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

