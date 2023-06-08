Headinvest LLC Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Headinvest LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.98. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

