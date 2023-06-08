Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 2.79. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

