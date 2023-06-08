Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) rose 4.8% on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 1,238,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,525,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 146.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

About Hello Group



Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

