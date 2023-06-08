Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00018310 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $176.66 million and $170,284.29 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00023640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015410 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,419.20 or 1.00040257 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.85804524 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $178,766.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

