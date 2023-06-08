HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Down 5.5%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 147,387 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 263,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

