Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,061,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 122,268 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $234,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 859,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $99.79. The stock had a trading volume of 65,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,480. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

