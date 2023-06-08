Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 2.1% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. S&T Bank PA owned about 0.13% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.32. 157,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,964. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

