Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HY. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE:HY opened at $54.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $943.63 million, a P/E ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,804 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,106 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 933.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 72,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

