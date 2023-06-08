i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Stock Price Up 0.8%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) shares rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.92 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.24 ($0.23). Approximately 4,002,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,805,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.10 ($0.23).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.88 million, a PE ratio of 364.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

