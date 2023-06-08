i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is Portolan Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,330 shares during the period. i3 Verticals makes up about 2.0% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 2.46% of i3 Verticals worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals Price Performance

Shares of i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $795.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,361.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 22,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.