Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $27.72. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 335,802 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

