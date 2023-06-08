ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) Shares Down 0.1%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.38. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised ICC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

ICC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICC

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.62 million during the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. ICC makes up about 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

Further Reading

