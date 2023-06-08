IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $260,650.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.

IES stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IES by 30.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IES by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IESC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.

