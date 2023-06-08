IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) CFO Sells $260,650.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,188.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tracy Mclauchlin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of IES stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of IES stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00.
IES Stock Down 1.7 %
IES stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,958. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES
Analyst Ratings Changes
IESC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IES in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of electrical and technology systems and the provision of infrastructure products and services to end markets including data centers, residential housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IES (IESC)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.