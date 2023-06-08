iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.79 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00005439 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $104.83 million and approximately $23.79 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023526 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015219 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,623.57 or 0.99974533 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.34668321 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,249,582.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

