Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Buys £15,996 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm purchased 2,580 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, for a total transaction of £15,996 ($19,885.63).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.04), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($14,992.64).

Impax Asset Management Group Price Performance

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 626 ($7.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 783.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 777.37. The company has a market capitalization of £830.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1,397.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 483.54 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 898.50 ($11.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,222.22%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.43) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.