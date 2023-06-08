Injective Protocol Trading 3% Lower This Week (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $7.03 or 0.00026567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $562.60 million and approximately $46.28 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services."

