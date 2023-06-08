Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Position Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 3,111.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,001 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

PNOV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. 9,553 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $820.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

