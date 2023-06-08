Insider Selling: Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) CEO Sells $36,259.50 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 17th, Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92.

Alector stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $635.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Alector from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alector in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

