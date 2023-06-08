Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $270,520.00 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Joel Wilhite sold 27,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $270,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Joel Wilhite sold 12,409 shares of AvidXchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $109,447.38.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.1 %

AvidXchange stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,858,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,717 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $50,028,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

