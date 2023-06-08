Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cars.com Trading Down 3.2 %
Cars.com stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. 367,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $20.42.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Company Profile
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
