Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells 7,688 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Confluent stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.43. 7,180,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 720.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

