Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $174,375.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Madre Armelle De sold 2,080 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $208,270.40.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Madre Armelle De sold 6,543 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $588,870.00.

Datadog Trading Down 8.1 %

DDOG stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,013,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,564,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

