Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $3,058,368.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DECK stock opened at $498.06 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $238.43 and a 52 week high of $504.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.03 and its 200 day moving average is $429.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

