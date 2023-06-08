Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $62,738.84 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

FVCB opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.