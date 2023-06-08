Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 16,344 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 16,344 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $757,380.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,315,210 shares in the company, valued at $199,966,831.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $54,132.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,255 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $556,254.45.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 3,416 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $154,198.24.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $18,028.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00.

National Research Stock Up 1.9 %

NRC traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,272. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.50. National Research Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

