Insider Selling: Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells 1,779 Shares of Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $69,363.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,874.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCRX traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 921,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -144.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

