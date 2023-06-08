Insider Selling: PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) CEO Sells 8,419 Shares of Stock

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) CEO James G. Mcarthur sold 8,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $136,640.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James G. Mcarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, James G. Mcarthur sold 500 shares of PepGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $8,030.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, James G. Mcarthur sold 1,800 shares of PepGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $28,872.00.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,251. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. PepGen Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen ( NASDAQ:PEPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepGen Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PepGen by 894.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PepGen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Stories

