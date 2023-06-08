Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $113,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,142. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

