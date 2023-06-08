Insider Selling: Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Sells 7,841 Shares of Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $19,759.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,782,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,010,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,713 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $40,225.28.

On Friday, April 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 15,004 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $35,259.40.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $46,986.48.

On Monday, April 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 99,771 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $213,509.94.

On Friday, March 17th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 748,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,412. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on TALS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

