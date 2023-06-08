Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CAO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,872. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

