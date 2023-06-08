Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $161,710.01 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $12.26 on Wednesday, reaching $302.57. 502,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,058. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.32 and its 200-day moving average is $258.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -196.51 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $316.80.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after purchasing an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

