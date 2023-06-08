Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.82. 171,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 604,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 181.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 27,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $475,066.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,260.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock valued at $175,126,368. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.