Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Gap Down to $153.16

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $153.16, but opened at $149.09. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF shares last traded at $149.09, with a volume of 2,027 shares.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $568.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $871,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

