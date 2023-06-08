Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 3.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,321,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 245.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,188,000 after acquiring an additional 216,043 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $53,452,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $353.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,233,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,324,855. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $357.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

