Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 22 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.